Gov’t to open more Malasakit Centers in the Visayas

THE Malasakit Center located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) has already serviced at least 13,000 individuals and spent about P50 million in government funds since it started operation in February 2018.

Despite this, many indigent patients are still unable to avail of the government’s health services, said Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

Patients from Siquijor province, for example, find it hard to travel to Cebu to seek help at the VSMMC Malasakit Center, which serves as a one-stop-shop for patients who wish to avail of health services.

To address the problem, Go said the administration intends to setup more Malasakit Centers in other parts of the Visayas to bring government services closer to the people.

On May 22, he will be visiting Tacloban City, Negros Oriental to lead the inauguration of a another center that will be located at the East Visayas Medical Center.

“Saad namo sauna, mag-launch pod didto og Malasakit Center. Mao na ni ang para sa Region 8 (We made an earlier commitment to also open a Malasakit Center there. That will be our center for region 8),” said Go.

Speaking before reporters in a press conference on Sunday morning, Go said they plan to also open a center in Negros Occidental for Western Visayas residents.

Go said they are also looking at the possibility of opening Malasakit Centers in provincial hospitals.

“‘Yung funds sa Malasakit Center come from our socio-economic funds. I will discuss this with Secretary (Francisco) Duque of DOH (Department of Health) kung pwede ba na naa pod tay Malasakit Center sa mga provincial hospitals,” said Go.