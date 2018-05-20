Man from Poland nabbed for ‘rape’ of teener

A 31-YEAR-OLD Polish national was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in his rented condominium in Cebu City.

Janausz Piotr Ciniewski of Czestochowa, Poland, who is renting a unit in a condominium building in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, was arrested and detained at the Fuente Police Station during an operation to rescue the 16-year-old girl, said Senior Insp, Jereme Shiela Gurteza of the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Cebu City Police Office in a phone interview.

Gurteza said that the girl’s father sought police help after receiving a text message from his daughter asking him to fetch her at the condominium.

Thinking that his daughter was in trouble, he went to the police for help.

Gurteza said that Ciniewski admitted to having sex with the girl, who told him that she was 18-years-old.

But he denied raping her and said that what they had was consensual sex.

The girl, who is from Talisay City, was turned over to the DSWD.

Gurteza said that their investigation showed that Ciniewski met the girl while he was walking late at night in uptown Cebu City last week.

Ciniewski told police that he pitied the girl, approached her and asked her to accompany him to have a late snack.

The girl agreed and after the snacks, they eventually ended in his rented room at the condominium in the city.

But Gurteza said that because the child is a minor then they would still file a rape case against Ciniewski.

Gurteza said that they would file a case for violation of Republic Act 8353 or the Anti Rape Law on Monday against the Polish national.