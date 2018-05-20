Cebu City, Cebu Province off to winning starts in PNG men’s volleyball
By Ray Charles Diaz May 20,2018
The men’s volleyball teams of Cebu Province and Cebu City beat their respective foes at the start of their Philippine National Games 2018 campaigns on Sunday at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.
Cebu Province defeated Kidapawan, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12, while Cebu City also swept Valencia, 25-19, 25-17, 25- 19.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.