Weekend raids in Cebu, Danao cities yield P5.2 M worth of drugs

Drug raids in two cities in Metro Cebu over the weekend yielded P5.2 million worth of illegal drugs and led to the arrest of 21 drug suspects.

Cebu City Police got the biggest haul with P3.5 million or 300 grams of suspected shabu confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tisa on Saturday.

Aljun Chavez, 22, whom police described as a high value target, was arrested during this operation along Katipunan St., said Supt. Glenn Mayam, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) chief, whose team police joint operation.

In a separate raid in Barangay Labangon in Cebu City on the same day, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) agents confiscated an at least 100 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P680,000.

Resel Basilla, 43; Roland Ramas, 39; and Jayson Royo, 27, were arrested during the operation, said Leah Albiar, PDEA-7 public information officer.

In Danao City, police conducted a series of drug raids in four barangays starting from past 7 p.m. on Saturday to past 1 a.m. on Sunday and confiscated illegal drugs worth P924,530.

Aside from the confiscated suspected shabu, Danao police also arrested 17 drug suspects, said Supt. Jaime Quiocho, Danao City Police chief, in a phone interview.

Quiocho said that they conducted the drug operations in Barangays Poblacion, Suba, Looc and Guinsay was part of “Oplan Limpyo Danao.”