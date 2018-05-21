Carcar City is Gov’s Cup South champion

Carcar City was crowned as the South Division champion in the Governor’s Cup 18-Under Inter-cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament after defeating Argao, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, in the deciding Game 3 of the division finals on Sunday night at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

Carcar will next face the winner of the Northern Division Finals between Mandaue and Catmon, whose own best-of-three series is tied at one game apiece. The North Division Finals is slated Monday at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The North and South champions will face off for the overall crown of this tournament.