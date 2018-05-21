Man found dead near river

A 40-year-old man was found lifeless near a river in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City on Monday morning (May 21).

SPO1 Winston Ybañez of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Homicide section, identified the victim as Policarpio Torabia, 40, a native of Barangay Tugas, of Getafe town in the province of Bohol.

Ybañez said that a personnel from Bulacao Barangay Hall saw the victim lying in the river prompting him to call authorities.

Ybañez said they have yet to determine if the sustained wounds caused the man’s death.

The Cadaver of Torabia was brought to St.Francis Funeral Homes.