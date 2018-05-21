Paragames champs from Cebu City show off medals to Mayor Osmeña
By Rosalie O. Abatayo May 21,2018
Members of Team DATE (Differently Abled Talent and Entertainment) Cebu City, paid a courtesy visit to Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña on Monday after they were declared as the overall champion of the recently concluded Paragames in Marikina City.
The Paragames, which is a multi-sporting meet for persons with disabilities, was held last May 12 to 20.
The Cebu City team brought home 12 golds, 4 silvers, and 1 bronze medal to emerge champion against 66 other delegations from across the country.
