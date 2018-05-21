25 houses razed in Lorega fire

About twenty-five houses were burned while six were partially damaged in a fire that razed a residential area in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City on Monday morning (May 21).

The fire alarm was received at 10:15 a.m. and was placed under control at 10:30 a.m.

According to Chief Insp. Noel Ababon, Cebu City Fire Marshall, investigation showed that the fire started at the house of Zosimo Albarado which quickly spread to neighboring houses.

No one was badly hurt, however, a civilian sustained a minor injury after he tried to save his belongings.

Ababon also said faulty wiring may have caused the fire, and damage is pegged at P350,000.