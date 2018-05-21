Davide hopeful on Alegria’s oil, gas production project

Cebu provincial governor Hilario Davide III is hopeful that the oil and gas exploration in Alegria town would bear fruits of success.

He said the project has great potential for commercial application which could benefit the town, especially Barangay Montpeller where the project is located.

Davide also urged the local government of Alegria to monitor the operation and submit a report to ensure that the environment near the area, especially Tañon Strait is protected.

On May 19, President Rodrigo Duterte led the ceremonial opening of the valve in Alegria which kicks off commercial operation of oil and gas production activities.

China Internation Mining Petroleum Limit Co. (CIMP) is the major operator of the project under the Department of Energy Service Contract.

CIMP started commercial exploration and drilling activities in the town’s oilfield in 2009.

Now the area has six wells and CIMO plans to add more in the next few years.