VW Cebu launches 3 new vehicles

Volkswagen Cebu launched three new vehicles last Saturday at its dealership at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

The three new vehicles are the Lavida sedan, Santana subcompact sedan, and the Tiguan crossover.

All these VW vehicles are now sourced from VW China plant, which churns out 4 million units a year.

The Philippines and China currently has free trade agreement that took effect Jan. 2018. This could mean cheaper German branded cars made in China for the Philippine market.

Here are photos of the new vehicles: