Shimura appeals to Duterte to give step father chance to prove innocence

Board Member Sun Shimura appealed to President Duterte to give his father, Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot, a chance to prove his innocence in a proper forum instead of threatening to kill the local executive.

Shimura, the stepson of Loot and head of the Capitol’s peace and order committee, believed the May 13 ambush was due to drug accusations leveled against Loot.

Meanwhile, PRO-7 Director Robert Quenery said they will not search the house of Loot as the latter requested just for compliance purposes.

Instead, he said the police will intensify their intelligence gathering on Loot’s activities.