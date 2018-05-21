Osmeña: Dino didn’t invite me to Duterte dinner

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña blamed Presidential Assistant Michael Dino for his non-inclusion in the dinner with President Duterte in Cebu City last Saturday.

Osmeña said he was not invited but he was at the hotel lobby since he was supposed to meet a person who was invited at the dinner.

Osmeña said Dino’s decision not to include him was a disrespect to the Cebuanos.

Gov. Davide was also not invited.

Meanwhile, former Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama said he was happy to meet Duterte during the latter’s visit in Cebu over the weekend.

Rama said they didn’t talk about something important as he just wanted to say ‘Hi’ to the President.

Rama said he and Duterte already discussed his alleged involvement in the drugs trade when they met in Davao last year.