Tommy tells nephew to back off

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña belied claims of his nephew, Cebu City Councilor Renato Osmeña, that he shouted at him when they met at the Waterfront Hotel during the presidential visit over the weekend.

The mayor said that he only told Councilor Osmeña to back off because of his anger due to the scrapping of the P18-billion Kawit Project.

The mayor called his nephew as an embarrassment to the Osmeña clan and to the city for voting against a project that would have yielded 5,000 jobs.