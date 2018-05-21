Brigada Eskwela starts

DepEd-7 startS implementing Oplan Balik Eskwela today.

Amaryllis Villarmia, information officer of DepEd-7, said that Public Information Action Center were now installed in different Schools Division in Central Visayas and other regional offices in order to cater complaints from parents, students, and teachers.

She added that on Saturday, the department will also launch the Brigada Eskwela in Bohol, which aims to prepare public schools before the class starts on June 4.

Villarmia also urged stakeholders to help in this endeavor.