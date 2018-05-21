Lapu-Lapu City inaugurates new jail in Sitio Soong

A four-story Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) building was inaugurated in Sitio Soong, Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday (May 21).

The new facility will cater 1,000 inmates which will decongest the 2, 284 inmates in the old building.

Jail Chief Supt. Arnold Buencanosa, BJMP-7 regional director, said this is the first facility of the 10 decongestion project under the Dueterte administration for the entire region.

The construction of the 17-million worth building started on October last year and was finished by January this year.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, who graced the inauguration together with Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) director, promised to donate bunkbeds for the jail facility.

The city government of Lapu-Lapu has already donated two prisoner’s van; one for male and the other for the female inmates.

Furthermore, Buencanosa said that by June, another jail facility will be inaugurated in Argao town, southern Cebu.