Post-election assessment
By Nestle L. Semilla May 21,2018
Deployment of policemen and other officials may be made earlier to ensure more peaceful conduct of the elections in next year’s polls.
PRO-7 Director Robert Quenery said the proposed adjustments will be submitted to the PNP headquarters for approval.
A post-election assessment was done on Monday by the PNP, AFP-Central Command, and Comelec 7.
