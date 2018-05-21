Koko Pimentel signs reso electing Tito Sotto as his successor

Outgoing Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel on Monday signed a resolution electing Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as his successor.

Pimentel became the 16th senator to sign the resolution, which is expected to be taken to the floor on Monday afternoon.

In a press briefing, Pimentel said he was stepping down as leader of the upper chamber and announced he will nominate Sotto as Senate president.

The afternoon’s session will be opened by Pimentel and the election of Sotto will follow.