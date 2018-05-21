Mandaue sets up project for river, slope protection

Mandaue city government has set projects to mitigate flooding in low-lying areas including the Paknaan relocation site.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said that about P100 Million has been provided by the city government for the slope protection of Butuanon river and Mahiga Creek to prevent it from overflowing and flooding into low-lying areas in the city.

“We hope to get this done faster to solve the flooding in the city especially working on the outfall of this two rivers and its slope protection,” said Quisumbing.

Quisumbing said the city will provide P58 Million to beauty the pilot area of Butuanon river – starting at Butuanon Bridge along Pacific Mall towards Cambogaong bridge in Barangay Paknaan as the city will host the International River Summit this October.

Alleyways, mini parks, parking space, ornamental plants, food stalls and trees among other will be placed in the area, said Quisumbing.

Currently, slopes along Mahiga creek is now being worked to strengthen and deepen its outfall for better flow of water.

“These projects are in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH),” said Quisumbing.