Cebu City Dragonboat Festival set June 16-17

More than 20 teams from the different regions are expected to compete in the first-ever Cebu City Dragonboat Festival on June 16-17 at the seas off Il Corso, Citta de Mare at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The dragonboat race will be headed by the Kabya Bisayas, a dragonboat race organizer and technical group from Siquijor, Bohol and Negros Oriental. It will be supported by the Cebu City Government and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Seven dragon boat teams from Cebu have already showed interests in joining the event. Another seven from Negros Oriental, seven from Bohol, one from Siquijor, the Philippine Navy of Luzon and the Bakunawa Dragonboat Team of Iligan are also expected to compete.

The event will be featuring 300-meter races for men, women and mixed.

Registration for the event is still going on until June 3. Interested participants can contact Naty Oson at 0908-718-6427.