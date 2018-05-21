NIÑOS HEATING UP

Cebu City athletes start to deliver gold medals in Philippine National Games 2018

The Cebu City Niños recovered from a sloppy start to take the lead in the ongoing Philippine National Games 2018 after adding 10 more golds to their medal haul in the second day of this multi-sporting event held in various venues in Cebu.

From three gold medals last Sunday, the Niños seemed to have found their composure, clinching six gold medals in the athletics event held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), one in swimming also at the CCSC, two in weightlifting held in the City of Naga and one in archery held in Danao City.

It could have been 12 more gilts, actually, if officials of the arnis tournament could make up their mind. Cebu City and Mandaue are in tight fight in the anyo event with the former scoring 9.36 points and the latter 9.33. As of last night, tournament officials were still deciding if they will consider the decimal points or have both delegations do a repeat performance, according to Cebu City Niños coach Cesario Perez.

The Niños now have a total of 16 gold medals, including the two from gymnastics last week, along with 12 silvers and 10 bronze medals to strengthen their bid of bagging the P10 million cash assistance that will be given to overall champion in this weeklong meet.

In the official medal tally released by the Philippine Sports Commission, Cebu City leads but its official medal count is at 7-11-9 (gold-silver-bronze), with General Santos City at second with 6-5-7 and Baguio City at third with 3-5-3.

“I am ecstatic and hopeful,” said Edward Hayco, the Cebu City Sports Commission chairman. “Ecstatic that our athletes are doing very well and hopeful that they will maintain their very good performance. These athletes are very close to my heart because they are all volunteers of our summer grassroots program and no matter the outcome, my heart for them is more valuable than the gold medal.”

Joselu Rebalde and Prince Joey Lee anchored the Niños six gilts by contributing two each.

Rebalde clinched her first gold via the 100-meter run late Monday afternoon.

Then she added her second gilt yesterday by topping the 200-m run.

Lee started the gold haul in athletics when he dominated the 10,000-m run, the first event of the day.

He then added the 5,000-m gold in the afternoon.

Jane Valiente of Bohol, who opted to play under Cebu City, contributed the 400-m hurdles gold while Ernesto Ybañez capped the day with the gold in decathlon late yesterday afternoon.

The other gilt was chipped in by Seth Abram Pilapil via the junior men’s 200-m run.

Accounting for the gold in swimming was University of Cebu’s Karen Mae Indaya who ruled the 200-m backstroke in the junior girls division.

The two gold medals in weightlifting were contributed by Joefry Frasco in the 50-kilogram category and Evangelito Dale Ceniza in the 56-kg category while archer Khalil Justine Abella also accounted for gold in the 72 arrows round junior category.