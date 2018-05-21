’ROOM FLOODED WITH DRUGS’

President Rodrigo Duterte’s accusation that Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot has a room in his house “flooded” with drugs has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

Duterte made the accusation in his speech during a private dinner with local chief executives in Cebu on Saturday night.

Solo Delespi said, “No self-respecting drug lord would store illegal drugs in his own house. That would be very, very, stupid. They would probably stash their illegal drugs in a nondescript warehouse far away from their residence. A good example is that P6.4 B worth of shabu found in a warehouse in Valenzuela.”

jayemdee_412 commented, “Why is it until now no formal charges have been filed in court against Mayor Loot who was named one of the top drug lords in Cebu by then newly-installed President DU30 in 2016? Either Loot is guilty or not, let the court decides his case.”

While Boyet Vero wrote,”You have all the power and resources Mr President and yet nothing has been done? Dugaya naman na nga pasangil ngano wala may kaso gipasaka batok kang Loot ? Let’s be fair to the guy.”

