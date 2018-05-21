Osmeña wants aid for kids of PWDs

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña plans to give educational assistance to deserving children of persons with disabilities (PWD).

“I got a comment yesterday or the other day, from someone, who is asking for financial assistance for the education of his child because he is having a hard time getting a job because he is a PWD,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña said if the PWDs cannot land a stable job, their children would suffer because they would not have a chance to go to school.

“I don’t know how to formulate it but the direction is there — educational assistance for children of PWDs,” said Osmeña.

Cebu City Councilor Joy Augustus Young, the chairperson of the Committee on Education, however, said that these children can still avail of the existing P10,000 educational assistance program of the city.

“There could be no difference whether these students are children of PWDs or not. They can still avail of the same scholarship program,” Young said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Meanwhile, members of Team Date (Differently Abled Talent and Entertainment), Cebu City’s team of differently-abled athletes, paid a courtesy call on the mayor yesterday morning, bringing with them 12 gold medals, four silvers and one bronze medal from the Paragames in Marikina City held last May 12 to 20.

The team was hailed as the overall champion, besting 66 other delegations from the 17 regions of the country.

Osmeña said he is willing to provide funds for the team for their training and health conditioning.

“These persons serve as an inspiration,” said Osmeña.