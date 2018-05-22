50 village chiefs, 42 SK chairs now under BOPK

There are now 50 barangay captains and 42 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons who are allied with Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) bloc.

This development came after the barangay captain of Day-as, Freddie Esmas, shifted alliance to the administration’s party from the opposition Barug Team Rama- PDP Laban. Now the number of village chiefs allied with Barug is down from 32 to 31.

In an interview with reporters, Esmas said he decided to transfer to BOPK for “the best interest of the people in Day-as”.

“On the other hand, he (Osmeña) is still the mayor regardless of the outcome of the barangay and SK elections,” said Esmas.