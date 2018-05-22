It’s Mandaue vs Carcar in Gov’s Cup Volleyball Finals

MANDAUE City and Carcar City will compete for the Governor’s Cup 18-Under Inter-cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament after defeating separate opponents in the division finals.

Carcar City was crowned as South Division champion after downing Argao, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, in the deciding Game 3 on Sunday night at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

Mandaue City, meanwhile, trounced Catmon, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24, also in Game 3 of their best-of-three division finals yesterday at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex to take the North Division crown.

Mandaue City Head Coach Jerry Perdiguez said playing at home was a huge factor for the win.

“During game 2 (played in Catmon), we really felt that we were underdogs. When the crowd cheered, we got intimidated,” he said.

“So we made sure to make the most of the game now that [we were playing] here at our own court.”

Both Mandaue and Carcar will now battle for the overall crown, where the grand prize of P300,000 cash prize awaits. The best-of-three finals will be held on May 28 to 30.

Carcar City completed a huge comeback from a 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 21-25 loss to Argao in Game 2 at the Cerge Remonde Cultural and Sports Complex in Argao.

Prior to that loss, Carcar was unbeaten in the tournament as it went 5-0 (win-loss) before scoring an 18-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-10 win over Argao in Game 1 of the division finals.

Mandaue City, meanwhile, won Game 1 against Catmon, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 before losing in Game 2, 25-18, 20-25, 27-29, 20-25, at the Catmon Municipal Gym.