Comelec to release honoraria for teachers who served during elections

Comelec Region 7 Director Atty. Veronico Petalcorin urges teachers who served during the elections to claim their cash cards.

Petalcorin said that of the 40,000 teachers who served throughout the region, about 10% or 4000 individuals are yet to claim their honoraria.

Petalcorin added that the Comelec needs to release the honoraria in order to proceed with their reports which will be submitted to the head office.

Petalcorin added that they have already contacted those teachers who weren’t able to claim their cash cards but most of them are out of town as the teachers have already received their midyear pay and performance bonus from DepEd.