Comelec: “No election protest lodge at Municipal Trial Courts”
By Rosalie O. Abatayo May 22,2018
Comelec Region-7 Director Veronico Petalcorin reminded candidates who plan to lodge election protests that they can only file their complaints up to 10 days after the proclamation was made.
Petalcorin said candidates have only until May 25 to file their election protests.
Up to this day, Petalcorin said no protest is lodge at the Municipal Trial Courts.
