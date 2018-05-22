PRO-7 arrest 135 violators during Comelec gun ban in CV
By Nestle L. Semilla May 22,2018
At least 135 individuals violated the election gun ban in Central Visayas, the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) report said.
PRO-7 information officer Supt. Reyman Tolentin said at least 13 were arrested in checkpoints and 122 were arrested in police ops in Central Visayas.
Despite the ban being lifted, Tolentin said police station will still continue to conduct random checkpoints.
