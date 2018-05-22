Fisherman dies after being struck by lightning in Balamban

A fisherman died after he was struck by lightning in the shoreline of Balamban town, northwestern Cebu at around 3 p.m.on Monday (May 21).

Po1 Benjie Mabunay of Balamban police station identified the fatality as Victor Sagrados Minque, 46, a resident of barangay Pundol, Balamban.

The victim was fixing his motorbanca at the shoreline when he was hit by lightning.

Bantay Dagat personnel Eduardo Parangan along with some residents in the area immediately brought the victim to Balamban District hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Minque died after suffering burns on his body.

Last Sunday, two men were also hit by a lighting in Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City where one man was killed while the other one survived.