Masbate Gov’t insist they own La Manok island
By Rosalie O. Abatayo May 22,2018
The municipal council of Esperanza town in Masbate passed a resolution urging Daanbantayan and the Cebu provincial government to stop claiming jurisdiction over La Manok islet.
Esperanza Vice Mayor Ramon Diamos said they will continue to assert their right in the islet until Daanbantayan stops claiming that the islet belongs to Cebu.
