CSBT records 2,460 trips during election

At least 135,300 passengers flocked to Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) during the barangay and SK polls.

CSBT manager Joey Herrera said that they recorded 2,460 trips from May 12 until 14.

Herrera added that they did not expect to reach that total number of passengers as they usually accommodate to at least 35,000 during regular holidays.

Because of that volume, he said they have run out of water in the terminal which causes a lot of complaints from the passengers.

The election was the busiest holiday to date, Herrera added.