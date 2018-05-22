Tomas to endorse SK chairs under BOPK

The elections for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) – Federation president for Cebu City is only a week away, and Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he is eyeing to endorse three newly-elected SK chairpersons for the post.

Osmeña told reporters in a press conference yesterday that he is planning to support the SK chairperson-elect of Barangay San Nicolas Proper as a possible bet for the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) for the SK – Federation elections.

He also said there are two more elected SK – chairpersons in Cebu City whom he is contemplating to be BOPK’s bets for the SK – Federation elections which is slated this May 29. But the mayor did not elaborate or give any hints to their identities.

“But both of them are cum laude graduates,” said Osmeña.

In Barangay San Nicolas Proper, it was Jessica Resch who won the post as SK chairperson, running under BOPK. Reporters tried to reach Resch through her Facebook but as of press time, she is yet to respond to their questions.

Whoever is elected as the president of the SK – Federation in Cebu City will have a seat in the Cebu City Council, as an ex-officio member, similar to that of the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) – Cebu City Chapter.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella said the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban will leave the decision on endorsing SK chairpersons under their party for their bet for the SK Federation elections to the youth themselves.

“As I’ve said over and over again, the discussion and the matter should be left among the youth. That’s their privilege to choose, and let us teach them self-governance and to come up with decisions by themselves. Let us not intervene,” said Labella.

As of press time, the majority of the SK chairpersons who were elected in Cebu City are from BOPK. There are 41 of them allied with Osmeña while Barug has 37.

More Chances for Others

On the other hand, Osmeña also said he may also add more elected SK chairpersons he’s planning to endorse as their president.

“They’re very smart, and we have a very good selection. I don’t need any qualifications but as long as who is acceptable. Because you have to make everybody go (along) with you. Qualifications are not important because I will train them myself,” explained Osmeña.

“But there are others. Let’s give the others a chance. There’s no such thing as sigurado (certainty) in this business. There are a lot of surprises,” he added.