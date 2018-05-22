Police say texts sent to captain meant to extort money

Chief Supt. Mark Gifter Sucalit, City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they are now conducting an investigation to identify the person who threatens to kill Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan.

Sucalit said they believed that the threats were just a act of ‘extortion’.

“This has been common to extortionists and sometimes they attack their targets to warn them. They were serious but some won’t pursue,” Sucalit added.

Chan, the re-elected barangay captain of Barangay Pajo, sought help from the police authorities after he received several death threats on his mobile phone during and after the election.

Chan was told by an identified man to give him P25,000 in exchange of his safety.

Meanwhile, Chan said that he is not complacent especially the threat includes the safety of his family.