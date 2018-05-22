List of gold medalists for Team Cebu City in ongoing PNG 2018 as of Tuesday
Daniela dela Pisa (2) – gymnastics
Ronette Ayuda – high jump
Joselu Rebalde (2) – 100m, 200m
Melody Perez -1,500m
Prince Joey Lee (2) – 5k, 10k
Seth Abraham Pilapil -200m
Rizza Jane Valiente – 400m hurdles
Ernesto Ybanez – decathlon
Khalil Justine Abella- archery
Jeofry Frasco – weightlifting
Evangelito Dale Ceniza -weightlifting
Niño Surban -cycling
Pamela Jane Ruiz -cycling
John Renee Mier – cycling
Karen Mae Indaya – swimming
Razel Cabajar – swimming
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay team – swimming
James delos Santos -karatedo
Jackie Tuada -arnis
Dexler Bolambao -arnis
