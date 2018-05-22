List of gold medalists for Team Cebu City in ongoing PNG 2018 as of Tuesday

By Brian J. Ochoa May 22,2018

Daniela dela Pisa (2) – gymnastics

Ronette Ayuda – high jump

Joselu Rebalde (2) – 100m, 200m

Melody Perez -1,500m

Prince Joey Lee (2) – 5k, 10k

Seth Abraham Pilapil -200m

Rizza Jane Valiente – 400m hurdles

Ernesto Ybanez – decathlon

Khalil Justine Abella- archery

Jeofry Frasco – weightlifting

Evangelito Dale Ceniza -weightlifting

Niño Surban -cycling

Pamela Jane Ruiz -cycling

John Renee Mier – cycling

Karen Mae Indaya – swimming

Razel Cabajar – swimming

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay team – swimming

James delos Santos -karatedo

Jackie Tuada -arnis

Dexler Bolambao -arnis

