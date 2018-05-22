SK councilor caught with marijuana at checkpoint

A 20-year old newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor was arrested by police for alleged possession of a bag of marijuana during a checkpoint at the Mandaue Reclamation Area.

Jesjoma Nomar Aranas, a resident of Morasa St., Zone 13, Baybay, Leyte is currently detained at the Centro Police Station pending the filing of a drug case against him for possession of 163 grams of dried marijuana leaves and seeds valued at P5,000.

Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa, chief of the Centro Police Station said, they arrested Aranas last Saturday evening at Zuellig St. during a checkpoint, when police flagged down his driven motorcycle.

But they just learned last Monday that he was a newly elected SK 1st councilor of Barangay Zone 13 in Baybay, Leyte Province, when his father, who is a police officer assigned in Hilongos, Leyte came to visit his son after learning of his arrest.

“Naghilak-hilak ang amahan diri pagbisita sa iyang anak,” said Villacampa. (The father broke down when he visited his son.)

Mandaue City Police Office Director, Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas said, they learned that Aranas has been getting his supply of marijuana in Cebu City and usually traverses the reclamation area and travels to Baybay on board a motorized boat or fastcraft in Mandaue or Lapu-Lapu city.

“Considered namin ito na High-Value Target kasi may natanggap na rin kami na information tungkol dito at isa pa siyang elected official kaya naghigpit kami ng checkpoint diyan sa reclamation area,” said Alanas. (We consider him a High-Value Target especially after we received information about this, plus he is also an elected official, that is why we tightened our checkpoints at the reclamation area).

The SK councilor denied selling marijuana, saying it was just entrusted to him by a friend who requested him to bring it to Baybay and that it is only for their consumption and was not for sale.

“Gipadala ra man na sa akong amigo para gamit ra nila, dili para baligya,” said Aranas.

Alanas meanwhile said they have filed cases against all the persons they apprehended for drugs in Mandaue City without any consideration.

“Panawagan ko sa kanila na huminto na at magbagong buhay na sila dahil hindi namin ito titigilan,” added Alanas. (I am calling on them to stop right away and change their life anew because we will never stop pursuing them).

Centro Police Station arrested fifteen other drug suspects during the weekend police checkpoint at the reclamation area and were able to confiscate small packets of suspected shabu.

Alanas said the Mandaue police have apprehended a total of forty drug suspects during the weekend police checkpoints conducted by different police stations.