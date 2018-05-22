Woman charged with trafficking, molestation

THE teenaged minor who was allegedly raped by a Polish national inside his condominium, was also allegedly molested by a woman who pimped her to foreign nationals.

The father of the teenager was worried about his daughter who went with the woman Wednesday last week and did not come home.

Upon hearing that his daughter went with the woman, identified as Emely Bastasa, 37, the father immediately looked for her and searched bars.

It was at a KTV Bar in Barangay Parian that he saw Bastasa and immediately brought her to the Parian Police Station. His daughter was not with Bastasa.

The father searched for his daughter for several days until he got a text message from her asking him to go to a condo unit in Barangay Kamputhaw, where Polish national Janausz Piotr Ciniewski was living.

With the assistance of the Parian Police, the father was able to have Ciniewski arrested and his daughter rescued.

The father pointed to Bastasa as the person who took his daughter.

Chief Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of the Parian Police precinct said that during the investigation, they learned that Bastasa brought the teenager to Cebu City from Talisay City and encouraged her to deal with foreigners so she could earn money.

The first foreigner she was pimped to was from Palawan but the teenager refused as the foreigner was old.

Bastasa allegedly got angry and molested the teenager, touching her private parts, said Albotra.

The teenager was apparently under trauma and was walking on the streets when she met Ciniewski who fed her then brought her to his condo unit.

Bastasa and Ciniewski were brought to the prosecutor’s office for inquest proceedings after cases of rape, child abuse and sexual molestation were filed against them.

Albotra said Bastasa will also be charged before the Talisay City prosecutor’s office for Human Trafficking.