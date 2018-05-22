Police collar 10 drug suspects in Tangke, Talisay City raid

Police arrested ten persons in an anti-drug bust in Talisay City, Cebu at dusk today, including one who claimed to be a relative of confessed drug personality Franz Sabalones.

Senior Inspector Nazareno Emia, deputy chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, said they would have to verify the claim of Raul Sabalones Surigao, 48, who was arrested with the others in a police saturation drive in the city.

Surigao, a resident of Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke,Talisay City where the raid happened, is an alleged cohort of the target of the operation, Junrey Sonsona Nacua, who was also arrested in the drive.

Also nabbed during the raid were Brian Hoyohoy, Dante Estrada, Niel Bryan Baguio, Johnrap Basar, Wilson Layaog, Justiniano Surigao and Gabbie Macaraya, the lone woman among the arrested. Justiniano is a cousin of Raul. The tenth arrested suspect is a minor.

Emia said police seized from the arrested persons a total of 121 sachets and three large packs of shabu (crystal meth), with a total weight of 63.4 grams valued at P748,120.

The arrested suspects were detained at the jail facility of the Talisay City Police Station.