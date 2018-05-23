Road mishap in Naga City kills 1, injures 14 others

A female passenger died and 14 others were injured after a ten-wheeler truck rammed into a multicab along the highway in Barangay Inoburan, Naga City in southern Cebu at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wounded multicab passenger Daisy Bonita, a resident of Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, was rushed to the South General Hospital, also in Naga City, but died at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Senior Police Officer 1 Reynato Masangkay of the Naga City Police Station.

There were 15 persons, including the driver, who were on board the multicab that was bound for Cebu City when the truck hit the small passenger vehicle. The wayward truck then hit a roadside house before it fell into a creek located about 10 meters from the road, said Masangkay.

Masangkay said the multicab driver, Juneth Adorna, 45, of Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando, Cebu, was still in critical condition, along with five other passengers.

They were Clifford Farriola, 24, of Bantayan Island; Charlene Eubank, 31, of Barangay Langtad, Naga City, Cebu; and Clyde Manapsal, Clarence Manapsal and Melissa Manapsal, all minors and resident of Greenhills, San Fernando, Cebu.

Also treated for minor injuries were the remaining eight passengers, namely, Petronilla Omadlao, 49, of Barangay. South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu; Maria Jessa Bastismo, 20, of Barangay Cabungahan, Naga City; Misarque Geraldine, 23, of Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando; Marcelina Baricuatro, 45, of Barangay Langtad, Naga City; Jelmie Omadlao,17, of Negros Oriental; Maura Nabasca, 53, and Asucena Nabasca, 45, both of Barili, Cebu.

Olmuges added that passengers were immediately brought to the hospital for medical treatment while Clifford Farriola suffer in critical condition aside from the rest who are already safe.

The truck driver, Gibert Betenio, 46, and a resident of Barangay Capilan, Carcar City, is now detained at the Naga City police station, said Masangkay.