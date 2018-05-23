Police: Inconsistencies added challenge in Loot ambush investigation

Cebu Provincial Police Director Senio Supt. Manuel Abrugena said the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG)- Maya are still looking for more witnesses who were present during the slay-attempt against Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot.

Abrugena, in a press conference, said there were inconsistencies in the statements they collected from the witnesses which are an added challenge to them.

“Nangangalap pa tayo ng karagdagang witnesses para maidentify yung perpetrators particularly those gunmen, dahil magkaiba po yung statemetns from the witnesses na nakuha namin,” said Abrugena.

On March 13, Daanbatayan Mayor Vicente Loot and his family were ambushed on the town’s wharf.

Loot, a former police general who was named by President Rodrigo Duterte as a protector of drug rings, survived the attack but his 2 drivers, helper were injured.