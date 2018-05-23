Militant groups call to lift Martial Law in Mindanao

Militant groups stage a protest rally along Colon St. in Cebu City on Wednesday, May 23, to commemorate the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Central Visayas (Bayan), Karapatan, Gabriela, Movement Against Tyranny and Piston call for the lifting of the Martial Law.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of Bayan in Central Visayas, said that there is no basis in upholding the martial anymore since AFP itself pronounced that they were able to pin down the members of the Maute-ISIS who were behind the Marawi siege.

This afternoon, Bayan and the other militant groups will go to the Commission on Human Rights Regional Office to check on the number of killings in Negros Oriental.