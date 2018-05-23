Man wounded in Carreta shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot by an unidentified assailant at Sitio Laray in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Wednesday morning, May 23.

Christian Azpas, a resident of Sitio Calvary in Barangay Apas, sustained gunshot wounds on his left leg after the suspect shot him.

SPO1 Winston Ybanez, Cebu City police homicide investigator, said that Azpas was walking when the suspect approached and shot him.

Police investigators are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and an investigation to identify the suspect and the motive of the attack.

Ybanez added that the victim is now safe.