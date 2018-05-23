Kong-Potts, Abarintos-Lim rule The View 2018

The tandem of reigning club class A champion Eric (Taeyun) Kong and Andy Potts ran roughshod over the opposition by taming the rolling terrain of Alta Vista Golf and Country Club to bag the overall lowest gross honors of The View Invitational 2018 last weekend.

The duo of Anwar Abarintos and Dr. Orven Lim bagged the overall lowest net honors of the annual member-guest tournament.

Kong carded rounds of gross two-under-par 70 and five-under-par 67 for rounds of 38 and 41 points in the Stableford Scoring System. His partner, Potts, made 38 and 39 points.

They had combined rounds of 76 and 80 for a two-day aggregate of 156 that easily earned them the overall gross title.

Abarintos fired rounds of net 39 and 41 points while Lim shot 40 and 39 points.

They combined for 79 points on their first day and 80 on the second day for an aggregate of 159 points.

The awards ceremony of the tournament was held Sunday night at the ballroom of AVGCC.

In division A, Ed Yap (38-40) and Noel Ybañez (37-39) bagged the title with their total of 154 points on rounds of 75 and 79.

First runner-up was the tandem of Clifford Gaite (37-40) and Mandaue City Councilor Nilo Seno (35-40) with 152.

Second runner-up was the duo of Yoon Sung Bok (39-36) and Jeffrey Ramirez (36-39) with 150 edging Peter Rennie and Don Teves in the countback.

Leo Saberon (36-43) and Boboy Arevalo (37-40) fired a combined 156 points (73-83) to win the title for division B.

First runner-up for the second group was the pair of Kenneth Dyguani (38-34) and Kenneth Robin (38-40) with a total of 150 (76-74). Second runner-up honors went to Benjie Akol (41-39) and Joseph Akol (38-31) with 149 (79-70).

Edwin Go Lim stood tall during the awards night as his two teams made it to the podium.

Lim (33-42) and Peter Militante (37-40) combined for 152 points (70-82) to top division C. First runner-up was the team of Gibson Balangauan (39-37) and Ethan Maamo (33-40) with 149 (72-77). Lim (33-42) teamed up with Antonio Sonsona (35-32), his second partner, for a total of 142 (68-74) to take the second runner-up honors.

This year, the tournament committee allowed club members to have two partners.

In the seniors’ division, Razi Razon (27-26) and Noel Abad (32-28) bagged the lowest gross honors with a total of 113 points.

The lowest net plum went to the team of Rolando Alberto (38-33) and Tito Lerio (33-36) with 140 points (71-69).

First runner-up was Razon’s (33-39) second team with Boy Alegre (35-32) with 139 (68-71). Second runner-up was the duo of tournament chairman Vicente ‘Inting’ Go (35-41) and Danny Cuneta (28-32) with 136 points (63-73).

Jose Fernando Cuenca of Bacolod City, partner of Albert Bejar, won a SkyGo motorcycle for nailing an eagle on hole No. 3.