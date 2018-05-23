Fire hits La Mesa Grill inside Mall

By Nestle L. Semilla and Benjie B. Talisic May 23,2018

Thick smoke engulfed a portion of one of the busiest malls in Cebu City on May 23, Wednesday afternoon.

The smoke came from the La Mesa Grill restaurant located at the lower ground floor of SM City Cebu.

According to Cebu City Fire Marshall Noel Nelson Ababon, the fire alarm was received at 1:23 p.m. and it was placed under control at 1:56 p.m. Fire out was declared at 2:53 p.m.

Ababon said that they were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

In a press statement, SM City Cebu management confirmed that a fire incident occurred involving one of their tenants located at the Northwing of the mall.

The management said no one was injured during the incident.

“Together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), our emergency response team immediately contained the situation, and no one was hurt throughout,” read the SM City Cebu statement.