Midyear bonus released by Capitol
Around 1, 500 Capitol employees already received their mid-year bonuses today.
Administrative Officer Ferolyn Repunte said they have released at least P42 million budget for the bonuses of both regular and casual employees.
In previous interviews with Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas, he said the allotted budget for the mid-year bonus is P30 million.
Repunte said that the additional P12 million was attributed to the profit the Capitol earned from five provincial and nine district hospitals (P15 million), and the Cebu South Bus Terminal (P200,000). / Bea Esteves CNU Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.