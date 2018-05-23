SK officials’ Palace invite hit, defended

Was the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) being selective in choosing elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to personally meet and greet President Rodrigo Duterte in the Malacañang Palace yesterday?

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña thinks so as he slammed, once again, OPAV Secretary Michael Dino for allegedly inviting SK officials from the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban only.

“Wow, Michael Dino, desperate much? Did you invite the SKs from Mandaue and all the other cities in the Visayas as well? Or are you just trying very hard to help your Team S***p allies in a pathetic last-ditch attempt to cling-on to control of the Cebu City Council?” Osmeña said on the caption of his FB post.

The mayor’s post also showed photos of invitations reportedly sent and signed by Dino to the young politicians.

But OPAV in a statement denied Osmeña’s allegations.

“OPAV invited all 80 newly elected SK Chairpersons of Cebu City to Malacañang Palace and to meet the people behind the national leadership. The activity is a symbolic gesture of recognition by OPAV to the future leaders of the country who are Visayans. OPAV is mandated to bring the Office of the President closer to the people up to the the grassroots level to ensure that their concerns will be addressed immediately,” the OPAV stated.

Majority of the recently elected SK officials in Cebu City are allied with Osmeña under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK). There are 41 elected SK chairpersons under BOPK while 39 are from Barug.

The elections for the president of Cebu City’s SK – Federation is slated this May 29.

When sought for comment, outgoing Association of Barangay Councils (ABC)-Cebu City Chapter President Philip Zafra said he was delighted about the news that several SK officials in Cebu City were invited to meet and greet President Duterte.

“That’s very good exposure for them. Meeting no less with the top man of the nation is a great opportunity. I’m hoping that they will be able to discuss the capacity development program of the new youth leaders and their role in the campaign against illegal drugs,” Zafra said in a separate statement.