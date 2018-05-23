Lapu launches 2 task force offices to enforce curfew for minors, war on drugs

THE Lapu-Lapu City government launched two offices that would focus on women and children concerns and illegal drug monitoring in the barangays.

Mayor Paz Radaza explained that the “Task Force Malasakit” led by retired policewoman Editha Patalinjug will coordinate with other government agencies such as the city’s police office and social welfare and development office in addressing issues concerning women and children.

The office will coordinate with the police and social welfare department in rescuing minors who are in the streets, internet cafes, videoke and entertainment bars and other establishments during wee hours.

It will also facilitate the filing of cases against persons responsible for women and children’s abuse.

Patalinjug said there are only three of them assigned in the office, but they can ask the barangays to assist them in their task.

The other office, Task Force Kontra Drogas, is headed by retired police officer Damian Montebon. It will focus on addressing illegal drug problems in the barangays.

The office will coordinate with the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) in monitoring illegal drug activities, including the community rehabilitation program for drug surrenderers.

“Concerned gyud kaayo ta aning illegal drug use kay mao ni ang hinungdan sa mga krimen. Mao sab ni ang pinakadaghan nga kaso nianang mga naa sa prisohan, mao nga gimugna nato ning Task Force Kontra Droga (We are very much concerned on illegal drug use, which is associated with various crimes. Majority of the prisoners are drug law offenders, thus, we created the Task Foce Kontra Drogas),” said Radaza.

Just recently, the Lapu-Lapu city government built a four-storey building to decongest the Lapu-Lapu City jail. The facility can accommodate around 1,000 inmates. The Lapu-Lapu City jail currently accommodates around 2,000 inmates, way above its normal capacity of only 400 persons.

Radaza said this is part of the project of President Rodrigo Duterte to expand the jail facility to solve jail congestion.

“We extend our gratitude and commend the mayor for these initiatives that will address the two major concerns of the city,” said Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director.

The Task Force Malasakit and Task Force Kontra Drogas are located at the City Sports Complex.

A blessing and a ceremonial cutting of ribbon was headed by Mayor Radaza, Vice Mayor Marcial Ycong and Senior Superintendent Cabagnot yesterday to formally open the two task force offices.