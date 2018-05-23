Gawad Urian 2018 nominees announced

AFTER leading in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards nominations, the film “Respeto” has also dominated the 41st Gawad Urian nominations.

According to Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino’s Facebook page, “Respeto” got 12 nods including Best Film, Best Director (Treb Monteras II), Best Actor (Abra), Best Supporting Actress (Chai Fonacier), Best Supporting Actor (Dido Dela Paz and Nor Domingo), Best Screenplay (NjelDe Mesa and Alberto Monteras), Best Cinematography (Ike Avellana), Best Production Design (Popo Diaz), Best Editing (Lawrence Ang), and Best Music (Jay Durias).

Directed by Treb Monteras II, “Respeto” is headlined by Abra, as Hendrix who dreams of becoming a rapper and joining the world of underground hip-hop.

Meanwhile, Fonacier on her Twitter account said that she was shocked when she learned about her nomination in Gawad Urian.

“Haha na shookt na pud ko. Gawad Urian daw o. Daghang salamat! Sayaw, mga friends,” Fonacier said.

In the film, Fonacier is Betchai one of the close friends of Hendrix.

Aside from Gawad Urian, Fonacier is also nominated in the FAMAS Awards 2018 under the Best Supporting Actress category.

The former Cebu-based artist is an award-winning film and theater actress.

She was awarded as Best Supporting Actress during the Film Academy of the Philippines’ 35th Luna Awards.

In 2015, she also won the Best Supporting Actress for both the cinema on Original Films “Miss Bulalacao” and “Operation Prutas” in the 2015 Sinulog Film Festival.

Aside from Fonacier, Cebuano Fatrick Tabada’s film “Si Chedeng at Si Apple” also has two nominations in Gawad Urian 2018.

Its lead stars Gloria Diaz and Elizabeth Oropesa are both nominated for the Best Actress award.

“Si Chedeng at Si Apple” is about Apple (Oropesa) who beheads her husband. She then goes on an adventure with Chedeng (Diaz) while searching for her ex-girlfriend.

“Si Chedeng at Si Apple” is one of the entries in Cinema One Original Film Festival and the setting of the film was in Cebu.

According to Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (the Filipino Film Critics), Gawad Urian honors best Filipino films and actors in the country.

Awards night will be at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 14.

Here is the complete list of nominees (Source: Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino)

BEST FILM

“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”

“Birdshot”

“Bhoy Intsik”

“The Chanters”

“Respeto”

“Tu Pug Imatuy”

BEST DIRECTOR

Arnel Barbarona (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo (“Kita Kita”)

Khavn De La Cruz (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

Joel Lamangan (“Bhoy Intsik”)

James Robin M. Mayo (“The Chanters”)

Treb Monteras III (“Respeto”)

Mikhail Red (“Birdshot”)

BEST ACTRESS

Joanna Ampil (“Ang Larawan”)

Angeli Bayani (“Bagahe”)

Alessandra de Rossi (“Kita Kita”)

Gloria Diaz (“Si Chedeng at Si Apple”)

Dexter Doria (“Paki)

Jally Nae Gilbaliga (“The Chanters”)

Agot Isidro (“Changing Partners”)

Elizabeth Oropesa (“Si Chedeng at Si Apple”)

Bela Padilla (“100 Tula Para Kay Stella”)

Angellie Nicolle Sanoy (“Bomba”)

Malona Sulatan (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

BEST ACTOR

Abra (“Respeto”)

Nonie Buencamino (“Smaller and Smaller Circles”)

Timothy Castillo (“Neomanila”)

Noel Comia Jr. (“Kiko Boksingero”)

Allen Dizon (“Bomba”)

RS Francisco (“Bhoy Intsik”)

Jojit Lorenzo (“Changing Partners”)

Empoy Marquez (“Kita Kita”)

Sandino Martin (“Changing Partners”)

Justine Samson (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yayo Aguila (“Kiko Boksingero”)

Angeli Bayani (“Maestra”)

Shamaine Buencamino (“Paki”)

Jasmine Curtis-Smith (“Siargao”)

Chai Fonacier (“Respeto”)

Nathalie Hart (“Historiographika

Errata”)

Odette Khan (“Bar Boys”)

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo (“Ang Larawan”)

Gloria Sevilla (“Maestra”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Arcilla (“Birdshot”)

Robert Arevalo (“Ang Larawan”)

Romulo Caballero (“The Chanters”)

Dido De la Paz (“Respeto”)

Pio Del Rio (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

Nor Domingo (“Respeto”)

Ronwaldo Martin (“Bhoy Intsik”)

Jess Mendoza (“Sa Gabing Nanahimik ang mga Kuliglig”)

Arnold Reyes (“Birdshot”)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo (“Kita Kita”)

Ronald C. Carballo (“Bhoy Intsik”)

Njel De Mesa and Alberto Monteras II (“Respeto”)

Christopher Gozum (“Dapol Tan Payawar Na Tayug 1931”)

Jerry Gracio, Khavn (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

Andrian Legaspi and John Bedia (“The Chanters”)

Arnel Mardoquio (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

Kip Oebanda (“Bar Boys”)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ike Avellana (“Respeto”)

Albert Banzon (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

Mycko David (“Birdshot”)

Mycko David (“Neomanila”)

Bryan Jimenez and Arbi Barbarona (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

TM Malones (“Baconaua”)

JA Tadena (“Smaller and Smaller Circles”)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Bagwani Ampalayo (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

Popo Diaz (“Respeto”)

Gino Gonzales (“Ang Larawan”)

Marielle Hizon (“Baconaua”)

Ericson Navarro (“Smaller and Smaller Circles”)

Daniel Red (“Neomanila”)

Thesa Tang (“Kita Kita”)

Marija Vicente and Timmy Harn, Zeus Bascon (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

BEST EDITING:

Lawrence Ang (“Respeto”)

Arnel Barbarona (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

Lawrence Fajardo (“Ang Larawan”)

Jay Halili (“Smaller and Smaller Circles”)

Marya Ignacio (“Kita Kita”)

Marya Ignacio (“Changing Partners”)

Carlo Francisco Manatad (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

John Anthony Wong (“Boy Intsik”)

BEST MUSIC

Arnel Barbarona (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

Ryan Cayabyab (“Ang Larawan”)

Vincent de Jesus (“Changing Partners”)

Jay Durias (“Respeto”)

Erwin Fajardo (“The Chanters”)

Khavn (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

Lutgardo Labad and Odoni Pestelos (“Smaller and Smaller Circles”)

BEST SOUND:

KC Caballero (“Ang Larawan”)

Aian Caro (“Birdshot”)

Corrine de San Jose (“Respeto”)

Stephen Lopez (“Balangiga: Howling Wilderness”)

Mikko Quizon (“Changing Partners”)

Jeff Sabayle (“Tu Pug Imatuy”)

Immanuel Verona (“The Chanters”)