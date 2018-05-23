DGS to come up plans for fuel supply of city-owned vehicles

Following the onset of another oil-price hike, the Department of General Services (DGS) of the Cebu City Government is now coming up with plans to request additional budget to supply fuel for the over 1,000 city-owned vehicles.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, DGS chief Ronald Malacora said they are anticipating that the recent price increase of oil and petroleum products will definitely affect the city’s fuel allocation.

“That’s why we’re planning to have our request for additional budget be included in the second Supplemental Budget. We’re still computing as to how much we’re going to request,” said Malacora.

He added that the city government allocated P85 million as fuel allowance this year for all city-owned vehicles, which range from four-wheeled mobile patrols for peace and order and heavy equipment.

“The consumption of fuel depends on the type of vehicle. Mobile patrols, which are usually four-wheeled vehicles, are usually allocated with 200 liters of fuel per month,” Malacora explained.