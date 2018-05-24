Albay’s Gomez wins gold in PNG standard play chess

GRANDMASTER (GM) John Paul Gomez of Albay Province took top honors in the 2018 Philippine National Games (PNG) Chess Championships, Standard Open Competition Wednesday night at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The top-ranked Gomez, with an ELO rating of 2461 whose stint is backed up by Albay Gov. Al Francis C. Bichara, collected six points on five wins and two draws to win the seven-round tournament.

Gomez scored victories over Anthony Mosqueda of Davao City in the first round, National Master Noel dela Cruz in the second round, National Master Edsel Montoya of Cebu City in the fourth round, National Master John Merill Jacutina of Quezon City in the fifth round and International Master Paulo Bersamina in the sixth round.

He split a point with Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales of Albay Province in the third round and Grandmaster Darwin Laylo of Marikina City in the seventh and final round.

International Master Paulo Bersamina of Tandag City settled for the silver while Grandmaster Darwin Laylo of Marikina City capture bronze medal.