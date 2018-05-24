CPDRC has new jail warden
By Jessa Sotto May 24,2018
Retired military and police chief inspector Reynaldo Valmoria took oath as the new Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) warden today.
He will replace acting warden Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi.
Valmoria will assume the position as the new jail warden on Friday, May 25.
