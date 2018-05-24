LTO announces new offsite office in Lapu-Lapu
By Fe Marie Dumaboc May 24,2018
The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) announced a new LTO offsite office located at the Island Central Mall in Barangay Pusoko, Lapu-Lapu City.
LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec, in a press conference with local media, said that the offsite office will cater backlogs in the printing of driver’s license.
According to Caindec, there are about 140,000 backlogs in Cebu, and 320,000 in Central Visayas.
